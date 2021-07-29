Candace Wilkins named new principal at Shallowater H.S.

SHALLOWATER, Texas — Candace Wilkins was named the Shallowater High School Principal. Shallowater made the announcement via social media on Thursday.

Wilkins was business/technology teacher in New Home and Varsity Basketball coach. She taught business at Frenship. From there she taught technology in Shallowater. She became the interim Assistant High School Principal in the spring of 2021.

Wilkins said, “It’s with a great sense of pride, excitement, and confidence that I have formally accepted the position as the principal of Shallowater High School.”