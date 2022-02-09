(Nexstar)- Marvin Leon Summers, 69, of Lubbock, was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Midland. Police say Summers hit another vehicle from behind when the vehicle slowed to turn into a private drive. He died at the scene.

Prior to his death, Summers, known by friends and colleagues as “Sarge”, was listed as a candidate on the Republican primary ticket for Texas Railroad Commissioner. That election will be held in March. Earlier Wednesday the candidates he would have run against reacted with sadness and prayers for Summers’ family.

Now one family member has released a statement on behalf of Summers’ wife and extended family. That statement reads: