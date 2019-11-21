Candidates file for Lubbock County Republican primary

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Republican Party on Thursday announced its candidates so far for the 2020 primary election.

The following candidates have filed:

Dustin Burrows

Texas House District 83

Kara L. Darnell

District Judge, 99th District

Kelly S. Rowe

Sheriff

Ronnie Keister

Tax Assessor – Collector

Ysidro Gutierrez

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Paul Hanna

Constable, Precinct 1

Tony Jackson

Constable, Precinct 4

Potential candidates still do have time to file. The filing deadline for candidates in December 9.

Citizens can apply for a ballot at the beginning of the new year. The last day to register to vote is February 3 of 2020.