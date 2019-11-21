Candidates file for Lubbock County Republican primary

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Republican Party on Thursday announced its candidates so far for the 2020 primary election.
The following candidates have filed:
- Dustin Burrows
Texas House District 83
- Kara L. Darnell
District Judge, 99th District
- Kelly S. Rowe
Sheriff
- Ronnie Keister
Tax Assessor – Collector
- Ysidro Gutierrez
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
- Paul Hanna
Constable, Precinct 1
- Tony Jackson
Constable, Precinct 4
Potential candidates still do have time to file. The filing deadline for candidates in December 9.
Citizens can apply for a ballot at the beginning of the new year. The last day to register to vote is February 3 of 2020.