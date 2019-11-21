1  of  2
Candidates file for Lubbock County Republican primary

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Republican Party on Thursday announced its candidates so far for the 2020 primary election.

The following candidates have filed:

  • Dustin Burrows
    Texas House District 83
  • Kara L. Darnell
    District Judge, 99th District
  • Kelly S. Rowe
    Sheriff
  • Ronnie Keister
    Tax Assessor – Collector
  • Ysidro Gutierrez
    County Commissioner, Precinct 3
  • Paul Hanna
    Constable, Precinct 1
  • Tony Jackson
    Constable, Precinct 4

Potential candidates still do have time to file. The filing deadline for candidates in December 9.

Citizens can apply for a ballot at the beginning of the new year. The last day to register to vote is February 3 of 2020.

