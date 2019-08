Dozens of people went to the Lubbock’s Sam’s Club to pray for the El Paso victims and their families on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The evening began with prayer and readings from the Bible.

It was a time for the Lubbock community to show support for the victims and a moment of silence was held for the 22 people who passed away.

Many people joined in song as candles were lit. Those who spoke delivered messages of healing for the families.