Candlelight vigil planned in Lubbock to honor victims of El Paso shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Employees at Sam’s Club in Lubbock have planned a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the El Paso shooting.

“They’re part of our extended family and we feel their pain,” Yolanda Romero, the organizer of the vigil, said. “So we want them to know that we’re hurting with them as well.”

The vigil will be held in the parking lot of Sam’s Club at 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 8, according to the organizers.

“We’re two cities apart, but we’re one state united,” Romero said.