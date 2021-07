Sgt. Josh Bartlett (Photo provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Bartlett was killed in the line of duty on Thursday during a standoff in Levelland.

The candlelight vigil begins at 9:00 p.m. at Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, which is located in the 6600 block of Quaker Avenue at Leroy Elmore Park.