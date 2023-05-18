Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 18, 2023.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base announced on Thursday that Colonel Michael Shreves was relieved from command of the 27th Special Operations Group due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.”

Cannon AFB said the decision to remove Col. Shreves was “not based on any character issue or indiscretion.”

Senior Director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group, Lt. Col Charles Hodges, was named the interim 27th Special Operations Group commander, according to Cannon AFB.

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Colonel Michael Shreves was relieved from command of the 27th Special Operations Group due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.

“The decision to remove Col Shreves was not based on any character issue or indiscretion,” said Colonel Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing Commander. “The 27th Special Operations Wing holds its leaders to the highest standard, and each of them bears a great responsibility to maintain good order and discipline within their formation.”

Senior Director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group, Lt Col Charles Hodges, has been named the interim 27th Special Operations Group commander.

