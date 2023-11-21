CLOVIS, New Mexico — Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents and personnel to seek shelter after it was put on lockdown Tuesday evening.

The Eastern New Mexico News said police are investigating reports of an active shooter.

The New Mexico State Police Department said a man who somehow got on base was telling people he was going to kill himself. One shot was fired and no one was hurt, NMSP said.

Cannon AFB personnel and residents received a notification that said, “There is an active shooter on Cannon AFB. Last known location was bldg#1408/HOSPITAL. All non-response personnel should seek shelter immediately until further notice.”

The shelter-in-place is immediate until further notice.

The story will be updated as more details become available.