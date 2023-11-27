LUBBOCK, Texas — United Family announced on Monday it was not impacted by the recent Malichita brand cantaloupe recall.

Malichita Cantaloupes were recalled due to the possible salmonella contamination.

The following statement is from the United Family.

“United Supermarkets, Albertsons Markets, Amigos, and Market Streets in Texas and New

Mexico are NOT affected by the Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea voluntary product

recall involving Malichita brand whole cantaloupes. This product is being recalled by Pacific

Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea due to possible Salmonella contamination. These products

were distributed between October 18-26.”