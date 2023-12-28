Note: The following video contains remarks from District Attorney Angela L. Overman in September 2021

HOCKLEY AND COCHRAN COUNTIES, Texas — The 286th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday the receipt of a grant aimed at alleviating financial burden associated with the capital murder trial of Omar Soto-Chavira.

The supplementary grant, totaling $733,328.40, will further aid the financial support for the case.

At 22 years old, Soto-Chavira shot and killed Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joshua Bartlett during an armed standoff in Levelland in 2021. Back in April Soto-Chavira was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2024.

Read the full press release from the 286th Judicial District Attorney's Office here:

The trial for this case is scheduled to commence on September 16, 2024, underscoring the rarity and inherent expense of capital murder trials. District Attorney Overman expresses gratitude for any assistance that lightens the financial load on Hockley and Cochran Counties’ taxpayers.

Earlier this year, the District Attorney’s Office successfully resolved two other capital murder cases—State v. Samantha Dawn Mathis and State v. Robert Jose Garza, Jr. While grants totaling $439,143.52 were secured to cover potential expenses for these cases, the majority of these funds were unspent due to the cases concluding with guilty pleas before trial. This resolution not only saved significant taxpayer money but also ensured justice was served. Both defendants are now serving substantial prison sentences for their crimes.

In a significant achievement, the District Attorney’s Office has been granted a total of $1,172,471.92 this year for capital murder cases. Special recognition is extended to the dedicated individuals who worked tirelessly alongside District Attorney Angela Overman to secure these grants. Among them are County Judge Sharla Baldridge, County Auditor Shirley Penner, and Assistant District Attorney Candice Caperton, who invested numerous hours in preparing the requisite documentation.

Committed to upholding justice under the laws of the State of Texas, the District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for all cases presented for prosecution. The Office is resolute in its responsibility as a conscientious steward of taxpayer funds and will actively seek financial support when confronted with major cases requiring significant local expenditure.

As the District Attorney’s Office continues to follow its directive, it remains dedicated to ensuring that justice is served for the communities it serves.