Captain Dion Guerra set to retire from City of Plainview’s Police Department

[image of Dion Guerra provided by the City of Plainview]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Plainview announced the retirement of Captain Dion Guerra from the Plainview Police Department, effective Friday, according to a news release from the city.

Read the full news release about Guerra’s retirement below:

The City of Plainview announced today the retirement of Captain Dion Guerra from the City of Plainview’s Police Department effective Friday, December 18, 2020. Guerra served the City of Plainview for 26 years.

For two years beginning in 1993, Captain Guerra volunteered as a reserve police officer for the City of Plainview and was hired full time as an officer in 1994.

During his time at the City, Capt. Guerra served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, patrol Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. As the Captain of Field Services, he was responsible for 24 sworn personnel and five civilian positions as well as budgets, reports, critical incidents and more. He also served as the Police Chief in the interim period after Ken Coughlin’s retirement.

Guerra attended SWAT school and commanded the SWAT tactical team, is a taser instructor, firearms instructor, and armorer. He is also a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer, graduate of the Texas FBI National Academy and the recipient of a Life Saving Award.

Captain Guerra began his law enforcement career with the Hale County Sheriff’s Department and served as a dispatcher, jailer and reserve deputy.

Guerra is also on the Plainview Country Club Board of Directors, a Kiwanis’s Club member and participated in Cops and Kids, Cops and Christmas, SnackPak for Kids and 4-H Shooting Sports.

“Captain Guerra has faithfully and honorably served the citizens of Plainview, Hale County and the State of Texas for the past thirty years,” says Police Chief Derrick Watson. “His knowledge of the agency and the community is going to be sorely missed by all.”