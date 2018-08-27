Car and semi-truck collide, serious injuries along Clovis Road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2100 block of Clovis Road (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas - A child suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after a car and semi-truck collided in the 2100 block of Clovis Road, Lubbock police said.

EMS and Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of Clovis Road just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

"A four-year-old passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries," according to LPD.

An LPD spokesperson said, “There is a major two-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Clovis Road near the La Super Carniceria Meat Market.”

“At this time, there is one person who has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries,” LPD said.

An LBK Alert said, “LPD Officers are on scene of a major crash in the 2100 block of Clovis Road. All eastbound lanes of Clovis Road are shut down between Auburn Street and North Vernon Avenue. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.”

The following is an update from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 4:30p.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a semi-truck in the 2100 block of Clovis Road.

A four-year-old passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, LPD Crash Investigators responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

DPS also responded to the scene to assist with a routine commercial vehicle inspection.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.