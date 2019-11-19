Car break-ins reported at 8 hotels over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the weekend, eight hotels reported multiple car burglaries across Lubbock.

According to Lubbock Police, the following hotel parking lots were hit by thieves:

Holiday Inn Express (South)

Wingate Hotel by Wyndham

Staybridge Suites

Embassy Suites

Arbor Inn & Suites

Courtyard by Marriott

Homewood Suites Hotel

Fairfield Inn

LPD cannot confirm if the burglaries are connected and a suspect(s) have has not been arrested.

If you know anything, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.