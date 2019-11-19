Car break-ins reported at 8 hotels over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the weekend, eight hotels reported multiple car burglaries across Lubbock.
According to Lubbock Police, the following hotel parking lots were hit by thieves:
- Holiday Inn Express (South)
- Wingate Hotel by Wyndham
- Staybridge Suites
- Embassy Suites
- Arbor Inn & Suites
- Courtyard by Marriott
- Homewood Suites Hotel
- Fairfield Inn
LPD cannot confirm if the burglaries are connected and a suspect(s) have has not been arrested.
If you know anything, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.