Car break-ins reported at 8 hotels over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the weekend, eight hotels reported multiple car burglaries across Lubbock.

According to Lubbock Police, the following hotel parking lots were hit by thieves:

  • Holiday Inn Express (South)
  • Wingate Hotel by Wyndham
  • Staybridge Suites
  • Embassy Suites
  • Arbor Inn & Suites
  • Courtyard by Marriott
  • Homewood Suites Hotel
  • Fairfield Inn

LPD cannot confirm if the burglaries are connected and a suspect(s) have has not been arrested.

If you know anything, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

