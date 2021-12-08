Car ‘came out of nowhere’ in deadly Monday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report revealed details of an early Monday morning crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Destiny Okoronkwo.

The crash occurred just after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27 access roads.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that a Ford Fusion, driven by Okoronkwo, was westbound on the Marsha Sharp access road while a Chrysler 200, driven by 27-year-old Karlonte Jackson, was northbound on the I-27 access road.

Jackson told police he had a green light. He said his passenger began yelling “car!” as he approached the intersection and that Okoronkwo’s car “came out of nowhere,” according to the police report.

Okoronkwo was pronounced dead on the scene. Jackson and his passenger suffered minor injuries, according to an earlier news release.