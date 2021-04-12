Car chase, shooting land young man in jail in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man remained behind bars Monday morning on bonds totaling $350,000 after an arrest warrant said he shot at a man’s car.

On February 3, Lubbock Police responded to the 900 block of East Rice Street to reports of shots fired, according to a police report.

The police report said the suspect, Tyson Ladon Isaac, 20, was following another person and shooting at him. The police report said the victim heard bullets hitting his carport, got mad and decided to follow Isaac.

As the victim was chasing Isaac, the victim said Isaac, along with another person, began shooting at the victim in an intersection, the police report said.

The police report said a Texas Department of Public Safety chopper followed both suspects to a residence in the 2000 block of 15th Street, and both suspects were arrested on unrelated charges, the police report said.

Isaac was arrested on Thursday and held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of failure to display a driver’s license, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.