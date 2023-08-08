LUBBOCK, Texas – Chris Portillo was in a car accident back on July 20 at the intersection of Slaton Road and Interstate-27. So far this year, there have been 15 other crashes at the same location.

“I got banged up pretty bad,” Chris said. “It made me panic because I saw the motor of my vehicle up front.”

The crash sent him to the hospital. Chris said a doctor told him luckily he had no broken bones, but tests would reveal a devastating diagnosis.

“He’d said that they found an eight-centimeter tumor on top of my kidney,” Chris said. “I was like, what?”

It was Renal Cell Carcinoma, also known as Kidney Cancer, which is where cancerous cells form in the organ’s tubes.

“I saw his facial expression and he went blank,” said Priscilla Portillo, Chris’s wife. “I wanted to cry. I stayed quiet, and I just told him, we’ll get through it.”

While Chris waits for surgery to remove his right kidney, he’s worried he won’t be able to provide for his family while he’s away from work. Chris has been detailing cars for two decades and has coached AAU girls’ basketball for 15 years.

“My goal is just for young ladies to develop discipline, and at the same time, develop the game where they can carry it on the future,” Chris said.

Chris said he’s coached his daughters, granddaughters and other young ladies from Lubbock.

“I really enjoyed it when he was coaching me,” said Jasslyn ‘Jass’ Portillo, Chris’s daughter. “I learned a lot from him, and the group of girls now, I know that they learned a lot from him as well. I’m thankful that my dad can have this opportunity to coach and do what he loves.”

Priscilla said it’s the support from Chris’s hundreds of players over the years that keeps the family motivated during this tough time.

“Family doesn’t have to be DNA,” Priscilla said. “You build it. With him coaching basketball, I felt like all the parents, the children, those are our family.”

Just like his basketball team’s name, the Hub City Warriors, Chris said he’s determined to fight a valiant battle.

“I’m not gonna let this put me down,” Chris said. “Same thing on the court and off the court. I want to win, and I’m gonna say I won when I get done with the circumstance that I’m in.”

Jasslyn said she’s confident her dad will persevere.

“He’s a winner,” Jasslyn said. “He doesn’t like to lose. He’s not going to lose. Trust me. He’s going to fight with everything he’s got.”

Chris is scheduled for surgery next month to have his kidney removed. Following this procedure, doctors will be able to assess the severity of the cancer and decide on the appropriate course of treatment.

If you would like to help out with Chris’s medical expenses, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.