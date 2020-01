LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after hitting a guardrail in North Lubbock.

At approximately 8:37 a.m., officials responded to the scene on North Loop 289 and Slide Road for a car that hit a guardrail, according to police.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, as Lubbock Police had the westbound lanes of North Loop 289 shut down.

Police said the westbound lanes were shut down east of North Quaker, and traffic was diverted onto the access road.