LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Lubbock Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, leading police on a chase, according to LPD.

The chase ended at 2900th block of Parkway Drive and North Cherry with the car crashing into a house, according to LPD.

LPD said there were no injuries reported but the driver has not been found.

This is still a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.