The 6th Annual Car Show Swap meet is back by popular demand, scheduled for Friday Aug. 25 and 26th. It will be held at the O’Reilly’s Warehouse located at 408 Business Park Boulevard.

Swap meet and food vendors are scheduled to set up at 3:00 p.m. that Friday to enjoy a hot dog cookout. On Saturday, set up will start at 6 a.m.

Participants are invited to register online for pavement spaces on a first-come, first-served basis: 18 x 18 spaces are $35, 9 x 18 spaces are $20 and 9 x 9 spaces are $15. A winch truck will be on hand for vendors, including free parts hauling and overnight security. Vendors are welcome to use RV’s and camp overnight.

Food vendors will be on hand Friday night and all day Saturday and billboards will be provided to post pictures for sale. The event is free to the public.

Please note that swap items must be related to vehicle, motorcycle, transportation and memorabilia.

A Swap Meet registration form can be accessed and downloaded on Facebook @NellisWilliams, Jr. For more information, Nellis can be reached at nelliswilliams90@gmail.com or by calling Monty Conn at 806-438-3015, or by email at montyc56@yahoo.com.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be given to Lubbock’s VFW to assist area veterans.