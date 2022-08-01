LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a vehicle that crashed into a house on the 2800 block of Duke Street that resulted in four injuries, including the suspect.

According to a police report, LPD believed the suspect to have been, “operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.”

An officer arrived and saw the vehicle inside the house and multiple people yelling.

The officer walked inside the house to get a better look inside the vehicle and saw two males in the driver and passenger seat, according to the police report.

Police asked the passenger what happened and he grabbed his chest over his heart and said his brother [the driver] had an “attack.”

The passenger then told police his brother turned onto the 2800 block of Duke Street headed eastbound when the vehicle “accelerated aggressively.”

The passenger said he told his brother to slow down, and looked over and saw him passed out.

The vehicle then crashed into the house, according to the police report.

Paramedics assessed the driver and then transported him to University Medical Center for further treatment.

At the hospital, police asked the driver where he was coming from at the time of the crash and initially the driver said “from his home.” When prompted again, the driver said “Casa Nueva,” a bar on the 2200 block of Clovis Road.

According to the police report, the driver passed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus but “did not complete the walk and turn portion of standard field sobriety test.” This led officers to believe he was intoxicated which led to the crash.

At the time of the report, the driver was in UMC pending charges.