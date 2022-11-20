LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people were transported to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide during a gas leak at a Central Lubbock apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to the Hoff Gardens Apartments in 1900 block of 34th Street after a “smell of gas” was reported in one apartment.

When LFR crews arrived on scene, they evacuated the building.

Firefighters were able to locate and control the gas leak.

LFR said units cleared the scene just before noon.

