LUBBOCK, Texas– University Medical Center announced on Monday in a press release it was on a “cardiac diversion” due its air handlers being down.

See UMC’s full press release below for more details:

Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.