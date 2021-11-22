Cardinal’s Sport Center holding their 6th Annual Shoes 4 Kids Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Cardinal’s Sport Center:

Cardinal’s Sport Center, a locally-owned business, presents it’s 6th Annual Shoes 4 Kids Program. This program provides each child, a new pair of shoes this Christmas. Now through December 24th, you can help provide shoes for: Buckner’s Lubbock, Children’s Home of Lubbock, CASA of the South Plains and Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.



To sponsor a child, come into the store, choose a name from our “Shoe Tree,” and purchase a pair of shoes for that child at a discount. We are located at 6524 Slide Rd, in Lubbock. Or you can donate online at mycardinalssports.com.



Cardinal’s Sport Center celebrates it’s 75th year of serving the Hub City and surrounding area. We sell a variety of sportswear, footwear and sporting equipment. We have a growing Women’s Fashion area as well as a Custom Zone where you can customize almost any apparel item in the store. And you can grab a specialty coffee and breakfast or lunch, at the Coffee Bar at Cardinal’s.

