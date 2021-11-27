Cardinal’s Sport Center holds its 6th Annual Shoes 4 Kids Program

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic wears inscribed shoes as a tribute to NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant before a game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The following is a press release from Cardinal’s Sport Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Cardinal’s Sport Center, a locally-owned business, presents it’s 6th Annual Shoes 4 Kids Program. This program provides each child, a new pair of shoes this Christmas. Now through December 24th, you can help provide shoes for: Buckner’s Lubbock, Children’s Home of Lubbock, CASA of the South Plains and Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

To sponsor a child, come into the store, choose a name from our “Shoe Tree,” and purchase a pair of shoes for that child at a discount. We are located at 6524 Slide Rd, in Lubbock. Or you can donate online at mycardinalssports.com.

