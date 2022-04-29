LUBBOCK, Texas — A man previously charged with murder was also offered a federal plea deal for distribution of methamphetamines – and as part of the deal received more than 12 and-a-half years in prison. A federal judge could have sentenced Gilbert Cardona, 28, to as much as life for the drug charge, according to previous court records.

Lubbock Police arrived January 3, 2020, at the Hotel Ava along South Loop 289, which has since been demolished, after a shots-fired call and found Joshua Gomez on the floor in the lobby. Gomez told officers he believed he was dying, and later he did die.

Police tracked down two witnesses who said Cardona admitted to killing a man at Hotel Ava. Officers found Cardona at the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q, on January 8.

“As Cardona was placed in handcuffs, an agent asked Cardona if he had anything on his person, and Cardona stated that he had narcotics,” federal court records said. Inside Cardona’s waistband, agents located a red pouch containing a large quantity ola white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Agents found roughly 190 grams of meth with “a purity rate of 98 percent.” The judge ordered that Cardona serve his federal time in addition to state charges. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to officials to request an update on the murder case.