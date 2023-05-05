Carin Leon performs at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sonoran singer-songwriter Carin León has announced his U.S. tour “Colmillo de Leche” for this fall, including a stop in Lubbock, according to a press release from the United Supermarkets Arena (USA).

On September 24, León, known for his tenor, rich storytelling and dazzling instrumental skills, will perform at the USA.

Presale for tickets as well as availability of a limited number of exclusive VIP packages will begin May 9 at 10:00 a.m., the press release said. On May 11, tickets will go on sale to the general public.

According to the press release, VIP includes a “meet & greet and individual photo opportunity with Carin León, limited-edition Carin León tour posters, autographed tour memorabilia, early venue entry, crowd-free merchandise shopping and more.”