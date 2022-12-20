LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe account for the family of 40-year-old Patrick Jones raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said Jones was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.

“His employment didn’t provide health or life insurance, and his personal assets don’t cover the costs of his burial,” the GoFundMe page said.

The page also stated that Jones “had many that loved him in the community theater and schools.” Jones was described as a “caring and loving person and would always give the shirt off his back to help others.”

“When Patrick took the stage, he owned the space. His deep, booming voice along with his ability to fully and richly embrace his character captivated not only the audience, but his cast mates as well. He was an intellectual, and if you ever had the pleasure of sharing a conversation with him, you’ll likely never forget his joyous laugh resonating through you. I know he will be missed by many,” said David Mitchell of Dawmi Entertainment, who acted with Jones.

Anyone with information about Jones’ death was asked to contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

LPD said investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account here.