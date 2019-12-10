‘Carizma Cares’ Vehicle Giveaway: Carizma Motors to donate a car to a community member in need

Daniel Walker, Director of Sales and Operations at Carizma Motors, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early along with his daughters Marlee and Maddie about the 2019 ‘Carizma Cares’ Vehicle Giveaway.

Without a vehicle, a family can’t be there for school, work, emergencies, healthcare, groceries, child activities, and more. That is why Carizma Motors will be giving away a vehicle and gifts to help a family in need. When they donate a car, they hope to see a revitalization of hope and self-esteem leading to renewed energy and ambition to succeed… A feeling of being given a second chance.

The 2019 ‘Carizma Cares’ Vehicle Giveaway is a local initiative to support deserving people who may be going through an extremely tough time. If you or someone you know needs some help or support, please go to https://www.carizmalubbock.com/giveaway and tell Carizma about the individual or family’s current or past circumstances.

The deserving recipient of this Giveaway will receive a 2016 Hyundai Accent (VIN: KMHCT4AEXGU124801) from Carizma Motors. The Giveaway begins 12/10/2019 7:00 AM and ends 12/22/2019 7:00 AM.

You may show your support by spreading the word on social media that you will “be there” for this family and the others who are going through tough times.

The rest of the community may support the cause by donating new unopened toys to Toys for Tots at one of our 3 locations: 5613 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424; 1012 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79401; 7302 W. 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407.

You can enter online by going to https://www.carizmalubbock.com/giveaway and complete the form to enter a deserving individual or family. Within the online form tell Carizma about the individual or family’s circumstances and what they are currently going through.

You can enter by mailing in a standard 4” x 6” postcard tell Carizma about the individual or family’s circumstances and what they are currently going through. Handprint your name, street address, city, state or province, zip or postal code, telephone number, complete e-mail address on a standard 4” x 6” postcard and mail it to: The Vehicle Giveaway, 5613 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424.

Carizma Motor’s goal is to strengthen and enrich the lives of their neighbors in the communities in which they live and work. It is such an honor for them to be able to join in fellowship and serve others. ‘Carizma Cares’ is a community outreach program within the dealership that is comprised of employees, owners, as well as friends and family. Through their volunteer efforts and donations, they hope to enrich the lives of the people that make up their community and give back to this wonderful city.

(Press release provided by Carizma Motors.)