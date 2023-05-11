LUBBOCK, Texas — State Representative Carl Tepper is now accepting applications from students of Lubbock County who wish to participate in the Texas Armed Services Scholarship program.

The 81st Texas Legislature established TAASP to encourage and promote increased participation in Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs at state civilian colleges by providing students with an annual conditional scholarship.

Current state law allows each state representative to appoint one student to receive a scholarship under the program.

Students must meet two of the listed conditions to be considered for the scholarship:

Be on track to graduate or have graduated high school with the Distinguished Achievement Program, the distinguished level of achievement under the Foundation High School program, or the International Baccalaureate Program.

Have a current high school grade GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Have achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23).

Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.

Students who wish to be considered for the scholarship must submit their resume and cover letter detailing the student’s motivation in participating in TASSP to Donna.Corbin@house.texas.gov.

Students must submit required material by 5:00 p.m. on August 11 to be considered for the scholarship.