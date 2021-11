LUBBOCK, Texas — Carl Tepper announced his campaign to run for Texas District 84 Representative.

On November 4, incumbent representative John Frullo announced he would not seek reelection. Frullo first assumed office in 2011.

According to Tepper’s campaign website, he is running as a conservative Republican with a focus on securing the border, preserving the second amendment, protecting unborn life, backing the blue, tax and spending and election integrity.