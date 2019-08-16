CarMax opens Southwest Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas– The nation’s largest retailer of used cars recently opened a store in Southwest Lubbock.

CarMax, located at 6410 66th St., is the first location in the South Plains region, and it’s also 22nd in the state, according to a CarMax news release. The Lubbock location has the capacity to stock approximately 140 used vehicles of nearly every make and model.

The new Lubbock CarMax location is located at 6410 66th St. [Nexstar staff]

To celebrate the opening of the Lubbock location, The CarMax Foundation is awarding a $5,000 grant to the Guadalupe-Parkway neighborhood, according to the release. The organization “serves thousands of children and their families, providing literacy training, language skills, family living training and academic support.”

Lubbock CarMax associates recommended the donation for the organization, states the release.

“We’re honored to partner with amazing organizations like the Guadalupe-Parkway Neighborhood Center of Lubbock and give back to the community,” said Russell Miller, location general manager of the Lubbock CarMax. “Our team is excited to be opening our first store in the South Plains region and look forward to introducing our iconic car buying experience to customers.”