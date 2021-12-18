Carnegie Classification reaffirms Texas Tech as a “Tier One” research university

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Since its first recognition in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education in 2015, Texas Tech University‘s reputation as a top research university has grown worldwide, as evidenced by other rankings that rate the university as one of the best.

This week, Texas Tech was once again recognized as a “Tier One” Very High Research Activity university by the 2021 Carnegie Classification update, reaffirming the university’s status as a top research university.

“The Carnegie Classification’s latest review acknowledges Texas Tech’s position as a leading research institution,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “Everyone at Texas Tech – faculty, staff, students and administration – has played a role in creating a productive, research-oriented environment that is at the leading edge of discovery in multiple areas that influence our world. We remain steadfast in our commitment to conducting groundbreaking research and providing an exceptional educational experience for our students.”

The 2021 ranking for Texas Tech marked a significant milestone for the university, which surpassed the $100 million mark in sponsored research awards, including a record of more than $50 million in federal awards. Also this year, Texas Tech reached another milestone with total research expenditures equaling $191.3 million.

An important factor in the Carnegie Classification is the number of doctorates awarded. For the fiscal year 2020-21, Texas Tech awarded 382 doctoral degrees across its 13 academic concentrations, placing Texas Tech in the top 15% in the nation.

“I am intensely proud of all of the artistic, scholarly, creative and research activities carried out by our faculty, students and staff,” said Joseph A. Heppert, vice president for research and innovation at Texas Tech. “Our status as a Carnegie Very High Research institution is due to their passion as educators and their extensive scholarly accomplishments.”

(Press release from Texas Tech University)



