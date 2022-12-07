(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An annual holiday tradition returns to the Buddy Holly Center on Friday, December 9.

According to a press release, Caroling in the Courtyard will take place in the Meadows Courtyard from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, the Buddy Holly Center said.

“Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with a special performance by the First United Methodist Church’s Chancel Choir. Dust off your mics and practice your favorite Christmas songs and come participate in our holiday karaoke during choir breaks,” the press release said.



Hot chocolate, cookies, and the Mi Mesa food truck will be available.

For more information, visit the Buddy Holly Center website or call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560.