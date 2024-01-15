LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Carpet Tech announced its grand opening for its new state-of-the-art restoration and rug facility on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at 6602 19th Street, said a press release.

At the event, guests will have the chance to experience Carpet Tech’s skilled team, gain insights into the latest cleaning and restoration techniques advancements and discover the one-stop shop for restoration and cleaning, the press release said.

The 42,000-square-foot facility is a milestone in Carpet Tech’s 30-year-long commitment to excellence.

“I am immensely grateful for the support and loyalty of our valued customers. Their trust in our services has been the foundation of our success, and we are committed to continually exceeding their expectations,” said Carpet Tech Owner, Chet Pharies. “This grand opening is not just a celebration of our state-of-the-art facility and a tribute to the incredible community that has allowed Carpet Tech to thrive for 30 years.”