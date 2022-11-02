LUBBOCK, Texas — Carpet Tech teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens, according to a press release from Carpet Tech.

Over the past six weeks, Carpet Tech asked for a donation of at least five cans of soup in exchange for a 15 percent discount on services.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from Carpet Tech:

Lubbock, TX- November 2, 2022— As part of their Soup for Seniors initiative, Carpet Tech has collected and donated 847 cans of soup to Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need in our community.

Over the past six weeks, Carpet Tech asked customers for a donation of at least five cans of soup in exchange for a 15% discount on cleaning services. Technicians collected cans from customers when they came to clean. Carpet Tech collected almost twice the amount of cans collected last year.

“Our customers were abundantly generous during this year’s Soup for Seniors campaign,” said Stephanie Fox, Carpet Tech Marketing Director. “Customers only needed to donate five cans to receive the discount, but many gave us much more, some even delivering cases of canned soup to our office.”

Carpet Tech delivered all 847 cans of soup today to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, helping them stock their shelves in anticipation of increased need this winter. Donated soups will help feed Meals on Wheels clients during weekends and days when food delivery is unavailable due to severe winter weather.

“This donation will allow us to feed an entire route for one day,” said Lisa Gilliland, Lubbock Meals on Wheels Executive Director. “We are so grateful to Carpet Tech and their customers for this generous donation.”

Meals on Wheels provides nutritious, home-delivered meals to the homebound, elderly, or disabled. Carpet Tech volunteers run weekly lunch delivery routes for Meals on Wheels but have created the Soup for Seniors initiative to give a little extra.

With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, Lubbock Meals on Wheels serves over 900 meals daily and over 500 meals each weekend in the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.

“We believe being part of this community means supporting it,” said Fox. “We love that so many of our customers feel the same way and are willing to join us in these giveback efforts.”

End of release.