Carpet Tech donates semi to transport donations to tornado victims

Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Carpet Tech has donated a semi-truck to transport local donations to tornado victims in Kentucky. Owners Chet & Melinda Pharies answered the call for help transporting the more than three trailer loads of gently-used clothing, coats, shoes, and toiletries across the country to those in need.

“We’re just happy to be able to participate,” said Melinda. “It’s just amazing to see the generosity of the Lubbock community once again at work. It seems that whenever there is a need, our community steps up in force.”

Earlier this week Gary Vaughn, a retired firefighter, initiated the effort with Lubbock Fire Rescue to collect items for Midwest tornado victims. Local efforts to collect items for tornado victims have exceeded expectations and space. That’s when Vaughn realized he needed a semi to transport the abundance to Kentucky and called Carpet Tech.

“I had hoped to load a trailer and transport donations myself, but in a matter of a few days, we received more items that could fit,” said Vaughn. “That’s when I started asking around about a semi, and immediately Carpet Tech stepped up.”

“Carpet Tech is so privileged to be able to bring some West Texas heart and hospitality to those who have suffered devastating loss,” said Melinda.

Vaughn and his volunteers are loading the Carpet Tech semi trailers tomorrow, Friday, 12/17 starting at 8:30 am at the Lubbock Fire & Rescue Training Grounds at Ursaline and MLK

