LUBBOCK, Texas — Xavier Carrizales, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated sexual assault of a child. The original charge was continuous sexual assault of a child. Carrizales was allowed to plead on the lesser charge was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

An updated indictment in 2021 included three victims – all were under the age of 14.

Originally, Lubbock Police were asked to investigate the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl. That then led to the other victims.

Prosecutor Cassie Nesbitt said, “It seems to be a big family secret about all the different children he did this to.”

The original 8-year-old victim told a friend at school who then went to a teacher, Nesbitt said.

Carrizales was arrested more than four years ago. He does not get full credit for time already served in jail.

One of the underage victims (all of them listed as under the age of 14) in the updated indictment was described by Nesbitt as “the mother of his child.”