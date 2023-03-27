LUBBOCK, Texas — A study by iSeeCars determined the average new car price in Lubbock was 8.5% or $3,606 over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
The cars with the highest markups in the Lubbock-metro were as follows:
|Vehicle
|Percent (%) above MSRP
|Dollar amount ($) above MSRP
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|22.7%
|$10,137
|Ford Bronco
|19.3%
|$7,724
|Jeep Gladiator
|18.8%
|$9,144
|Ram 1500
|17.8%
|$9,552
|Ford Mustang
|17.0%
|$7,162
In Texas, the Porsche Taycan had the highest markup, sitting 30.6% or $27,771 above MSRP, according to iSeeCars.
The study analyzed over 12 million new car listings from February 2022 through February 2023, looking at the average list price of new cars and comparing it to MSRP.