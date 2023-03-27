LUBBOCK, Texas — A study by iSeeCars determined the average new car price in Lubbock was 8.5% or $3,606 over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

The cars with the highest markups in the Lubbock-metro were as follows:

Vehicle Percent (%) above MSRP Dollar amount ($) above MSRP Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 22.7% $10,137 Ford Bronco 19.3% $7,724 Jeep Gladiator 18.8% $9,144 Ram 1500 17.8% $9,552 Ford Mustang 17.0% $7,162

In Texas, the Porsche Taycan had the highest markup, sitting 30.6% or $27,771 above MSRP, according to iSeeCars.

The study analyzed over 12 million new car listings from February 2022 through February 2023, looking at the average list price of new cars and comparing it to MSRP.