(Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department continues to ask the public to donated carved pumpkins for the 14th annual Pumpkin Trail.

The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins.

According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Thursday, October 27, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. outside the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. The public should look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs on the on the east side of the parking lot.

The pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly, the City of Lubbock said.

For more information about participating in Pumpkin Trail or donating carved pumpkins, please visit playlubbock.com.