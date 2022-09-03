(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from CASA of the South Plains, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps vulnerable children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure the child’s needs are being met and advocating for a safe, permanent home. A CASA 101 Informational Session is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and the important work they do. CASA staff and volunteers will discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and the difference CASA Volunteers make in the lives of children in foster care. Individuals can register for these CASA 101 Informational Sessions at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Tabitha Rendon, Recruitment Director, at tabithar@casaofthesouthplains.org.

The upcoming September dates are:

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

500 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2021. 246 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,290 hours in 2021, saving county taxpayers $290,950 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 194 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2021.

*CASA 2021 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

