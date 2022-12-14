(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from CASA of the South Plains, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains will host their first-ever CASABlanca Gala and Auction on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

According to a press release, the CASABlanca Gala and Auction takes place from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

The event will include dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and more, CASA of the South Plains said.



“Today more than ever, we face a real and very urgent need to advocate for children in foster care in the South Plains,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains in the press release. “Every single dollar raised during the CASABlanca Gala will stay right here in our community and go directly to serving our most vulnerable children.”

The CASABlanca Gala and Auction will not only be a time to celebrate together, but also an opportunity for caring community members to change the life of a child in foster care, CASA of the South Plains said.

For more information, visit the CASA of the South Plains website or call (806) 763-2272.