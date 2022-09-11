The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Hockley County. To help meet this need, CASA is inviting community members to attend their upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session in Levelland on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1,250 children who need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Of these six counties, Hockley County has one of the higher rates of children in the child welfare system. Unfortunately, in 2021only 31% of these children were able to receive the gift of a CASA Volunteer. CASA Volunteers play a pivotal role in the life of a child in foster care. These children desperately need more caring community members to advocate for their best interest and ensure their voices are heard!

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps vulnerable children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure the child’s needs are being met and advocating for a safe, permanent home. A CASA 101 Informational Session is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and the important work they do. CASA staff and volunteers will discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and the difference CASA Volunteers make in the lives of children in foster care. Individuals can register for the CASA 101 Informational Session at casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Tabitha Rendon, Recruitment Director, at tabithar@casaofthesouthplains.org.

If you are unable to attend the Information Session in Hockley on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. please join us in Lubbock on one of the following dates:

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

500 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2021. 246 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,290 hours in 2021, saving county taxpayers $290,950 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 194 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2021.

*CASA 2021 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

