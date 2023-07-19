(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from CASA of the South Plains, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains said in a press release it is hosting a Christmas in July gift card drive to help children in foster care have a sense of normalcy.

“Kids in foster care can feel disconnected from other kids their age because of what they’re going through, so it’s important that we help them feel as normal as possible,” said Jaclyn Morris, executive director of CASA of the South Plains.

CASA of the South Plains said that for the first time in years, CASA does not have any gift cards to give to children on their birthdays, the press release said.

CASA of the South Plains is asking the community to help by donating $25 dollar gift cards for CASA children in need.

For more information on what type of gift cards are best of children in foster care, or to find out where to send your gift cards, you can contact the CASA office at (806)-763-2272.