LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains has one remaining Volunteer Advocacy training session to offer this year. With the last training approaching, CASA said it urgently needs 30 people to register for the final training session of 2023.

CASA of the South Plains said in a press release in the six counties it serves, there are approximately 1000 children in foster care who need the gift of a CASA volunteer right now.

Prior to attending the volunteer training, anyone interested in volunteering with CASA needs to attend an information session. The information sessions are set for September 5 at 12:00 p.m. or September 14 at 6:00 p.m.

CASA’s final volunteer advocate training session will run from October 25 to November 3.

If you would like to register to become a volunteer for CASA of the South Plains, click here.