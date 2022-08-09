The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — While CASA Volunteers were able to serve 500 children in foster care last year, over 750 vulnerable children were left without a CASA to advocate for their best interest. The summer months often see fewer individuals choosing to serve as Volunteer Advocates even though the immediate need for CASA Volunteers continues to rise. CASA of the South Plains is making an appeal to community members to become CASA Volunteers who will help make sure the well-being of children in foster care in our community are not forgotten. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a volunteer who helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system and ensures their needs are being met while working to help find a safe, permanent home for the child. CASA needs the publics’ help to meet its goal of 30 new CASA Volunteers within the next three months to be able to serve more children in the South Plains.



Prospective volunteers are urged to attend the upcoming CASA 101 informational session hosted by CASA of the South Plains on Thursday, August 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the CASA office at 4601 S Loop 289, Suite 25. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current Advocates will be present to discuss the imperative need for Volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and how community members can help make a life-changing difference in the lives of children in foster care in the South Plains.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer will have an opportunity to begin the application and sign-up process at the 101 Info Session. There are two available training sessions in 2022 to choose from.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Tabitha Rendon, Recruitment Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at tabithar@casaofthesouthplains.org. Dinner will be provided to attendees.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

500 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2021. 246 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,290 hours in 2021, saving county taxpayers $290,950 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 194 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2021.

*CASA 2021 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

(Press release from CASA of the South Plains)