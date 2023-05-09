LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains kicked off a new campaign, “30 for 30” as it celebrates 30 years.

“Court Appointed Special Advocate” better known as CASA has been serving children in the foster care system for 30 years.

The organization started with only two employees and has since grown to 24 full time staff members and over 200 volunteers advocating for children.

CASA Executive Director Jaclyn Morris said the role of these volunteers are important.

“It’s a community member, someone who says I want to walk alongside a child during their darkest journey which is when they have been removed for abuse and neglect and they are in foster care,” Morris said.

CASA’s goal to support these community members with training while helping provide resources for children to have a permanent safe home.

“They work with their doctors, their counselors, they work with teachers and most definitely their families to be able to legally advocate for that child or sibling group in court,” Morris said.

In 2022, CASA advocated for 415 children, and helped place 122 youth in permanent homes.

CASA Marketing and Development Director Stacy Kelley says volunteers help keep the mission alive.

“They are the lifeblood. We can’t do what we do without them they are the ones that are executing the mission. They are on the mission field they are helping these children face to face in person every single day,” Kelley said.

With hundred more children waiting CASA is in need of 30 more passionate volunteers for their campaign to fill the upcoming July 11 session.

CASA is able to do all they do because of the generous community.

“Our budget more than half of it comes from community members directly giving in some capacity to our mission because they believe in our mission, and they want to partner with us, and they want to align with the things we are doing in these children’s lives.”

CASA is in the middle of their biggest fundraising event ‘CASA for CASA’ happening until May 31st. To learn more, visit the website.