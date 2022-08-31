LUBBOCK, Texas — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the South Plains said they are in need of volunteers to help be the voice for foster children.

CASA launched their “30 for 3′ initiative back in July. It has the goal of gaining 30 volunteers in 3 months.

“We are looking for community members, from all walks of life to join us in our mission and help the children in the six counties that we serve,” Stacy Kelley, Marketing and Development Director for Casa of the South Plains, said.

Kelley said there are over 12,000 kids in the foster care system and CASA is only serving about 40%, stressing the need for volunteers.

“Their role is, is to get to know the child and build a relationship with them, and be a consistent adult presence through the life of the case, because this child, you can imagine they’ve been taken from everything familiar and put into a very scary situation.” Kelley said.

Ethan Didway, Volunteer Advocate for CASA, said its exactly what he expected and more than he could imagined.

“CASA really called to me as a way to help those most vulnerable, both the children and the adults in the system.” Didway said.

Didway said as a volunteer you are a champion for the children on the case and a champion for the families involved.

“A CASA advocate is unique because we just have the one kid or one sibling group at a time which allows us to really focus on and make sure that the kids under our care are getting the attention they deserve.” Didway said.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer click here and to learn more about the inaugural golf tournament click here.