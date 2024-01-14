LUBBOCK, Texas— The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the South Plains has received a $10,000 grant from the South Plains Foundation.

According to a press release, The South Plains Foundation Grant will be used to recruit and train community members to assist children in the foster care system.

“We are thankful and ecstatic to be able to grow our volunteer program,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA.

“…Becoming a CASA volunteer allows us to serve more children who have been placed in foster care at no fault of their own,” she said.

If you would like to become a volunteer or an advocate or would like to donate, please visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806)763-2272.