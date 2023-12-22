LUBBOCK, Texas– Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the South Plains has received a $2,000 grant from the Hockley County Area Endowment to continue supporting the Volunteer Advocacy Program, a program that provides children in foster care with someone to walk alongside them during difficult times in their lives and also provides a legal voice in court.

CASA of the South Plains is a nonprofit organization that provides help for children in Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. CASA volunteers do their best for the needs of the children in each of these counties, while also trying to make the community better.

The Hockley County Endowment grant will be used to recruit and train community members within the county to help benefit and assist children in the child welfare system.

Chief Executive Officer, Jaclyn Morris, commented on the newly appointed grant saying,

“We are excited about our continued focus on our efforts in Hockley County. These children desperately need someone to advocate for their best interest in court and ensure their needs will be met!” Morris says, “We advocate for the child’s best interest in court so the judges can make solid, long-term decisions for the best possible outcome for their future.”

For more information regarding CASA of the South Plains and how you can support their community efforts, information on how to donate, or information on how to become a volunteer please visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.