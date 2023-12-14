LUBBOCK, Texas— CASA of the South Plains received a $750 grant from the Plainview Area Endowment to fund the Plainview Area Volunteer Advocacy Program. According to a press release, the program provides children in foster care with someone to walk alongside them during a vulnerable time in their life.

CASA of the South Plains serves children in six different counties, including Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Terry, and Yoakum and Lubbock county.

The release stated that volunteers will advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in each of these counties. To serve the children better, CASA volunteers are needed from each of the six counties that CASA serves.

Additionally the grant will be used to recruit and train community members within Hale County to walk alongside children in the child welfare system.

Receiving the grant is essential as it allows the children to have their voice be heard and make them feel supported and safe throughout the difficult time.

Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director said “[The children] desperately need someone to advocate for their best interest and ensure their needs will be met every step of the way.”

For more information regarding CASA of the South Plains and how you can support its community efforts, please visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.